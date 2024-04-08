GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Senior citizens cast voting through postal ballot in Kanniyakumari LS constituency

April 08, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI 

The Hindu Bureau
District Election officer P.N. Sridhar watches a senior citizen cast his vote through postal ballot in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

District Election officer P.N. Sridhar watches a senior citizen cast his vote through postal ballot in Kanniyakumari district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Casting of postal ballots by registered senior citizens and persons with disability commenced in Kanniyakumi Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. 

A total of 3,982 senior citizens in the six Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari (1,343), Nagercoil (559), Colachel (448), Padmanabhapuram (849), Vilavancode (570) and Killiyur (273) and 2,546 persons with disabilities in the six Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari (725), Nagercoil (293), Colachel (388), Padmanabhapuram (538), Vilavancode (335) and Killiyur (257) would be casting their vote through postal ballot facility. 

The postal ballot will be collected from voters on April 9 and 10.  District Election Officer and Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected houses located in Colachel Assembly constituency where two senior citizens cast their vote through postal ballot. Mr. Sridhar said, the votes collected would be stored in safe rooms in the respective tahsildar offices.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.