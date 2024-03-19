Senior citizens and differently abled can opt for postal ballot

March 19, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 22,592 senior citizens aged 85 years and above and 14,006 differently abled persons in the Madurai parliamentary constituency have been identified as eligible to cast their vote through the postal ballot in the upcoming general elections.

They have the option of casting their vote through the postal ballot and they can apply though the Form 12 D which will be distributed directly to their to the houses of by officials. The form should be filled up and submitted to the polling officer concerned by March 24, according to a press release by Madurai district administration.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha said that Form 12 D will be distributed to the people at their home. They can apply and submit it if they want to cast their vote through the postal ballot. However, it is not mandatory for them to choose this method to cast their vote. They can also come to the polling booth to cast their votes. They could choose between the two options, she said.

