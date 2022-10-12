Senior citizen complains about bad state of road in Madurai

Narmadha Nathi Street in Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a serious view of shoddy road works being carried out in the city, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday pulled up Madurai Corporation while hearing a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to lay proper tar road on Narmada Nadhi street at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought the response from the authorities on a petition filed by P. Santha Nair, 78 years, a resident of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar. The petitioner complained about the bad quality of the road on Narmada Nadhi street.

The petitioner said that heavy vehicles going towards and coming from Anaiyur were plying on the road as the main road had been encroached upon. Due to this, the road was riddled with potholes. In September this year, following complaints from the residents, the authorities started the process of laying a tar road. However, they left the process abruptly after laying only jalli stones. The authorities were yet to lay the tar road, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The frequent plying of heavy vehicles on the road had led to the jalli stones getting crushed and leading to dust particles entering the residences. The residents were facing health related issues as a result, she said and added that she was suffering from allergies. The recent rains in the city had made the situation even worse and had led to water stagnation on the road. The vehicle users and pedestrians are finding it difficult to use the road and vehicles have got stuck in the slush, the petitioner said.

She said that she had made a representation to the authorities regarding the same. But, no steps have been taken to lay the tar road. Therefore, she filed the petition seeking a direction to the authorities to lay a proper tar road, she said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case.