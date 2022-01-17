Senior AIADMK leaders meet Rajenthra Bhalaji

Sivakasi

17 January 2022 23:29 IST

Senior AIADMK leaders, including former Ministers S.P. Velumani, and P. Thangamani, on Monday visited their former cabinet colleague, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was recently released on bail in a job scam case.

The leaders, including former Ministers, C.V. Shanmugam, R.B. Udhayakumar and MLAs, V.V. Rajan Chellappa, met him at his residence in Tiruthangal.

The leaders’ visit is seen as morale-boosting for the party Virudhunagar West District secretary, Mr. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was arrested and let on bail in a job-related scam.

Reports were doing the rounds that Mr. Bhalaji, felt he was let down by the party when Tamil Nadu police were looking for him after he went underground.A BJP functionary had apparently helped him evade the police till his arrest in Karnataka.

“We were here to tell him that the party stood with him,” one of the senior leaders said.

After being closeted for nearly one hour, the leaders left his house.

Earlier, another former Minister, Ma. Foi. Pandiarajan, met Mr. Bhalaji, and later paid homage to party founder, M.G. Ramachandran, in Tiruthangal, on Monday.