‘Send team for inspection’

Expressing shock over the letter written by the Health Secretary to the Union government recommending Sengipatti near Thanjavur as the location for the proposed AIIMS, the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appealed to the Centre to reject the recommendation and send a high-level committee to inspect all the possible locations.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, senior president S. Rethinavelu and president N. Jegatheesan claimed that the letter of the State Health Secretary was “biased and inaccurate”and should be rejected outright. Since the letter would force the Central government to take a “wrong decision,” the State government should withdraw it forthwith, the chamber said. The statement said that the Health Secretary’s letter, which spoke about the existence of a government medical college and hospital in Madurai, was silent about the Thanjavur Government Medical College and Hospital functioning since 1960 and “falsely declared” that Sengipatti was surrounded by districts with no government medical college and hospital. Apart from the Thanjavur college, there are K.A. P. Viswanatham Government Medical College and Hospital, S.R.M. Medical College and Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital.

The Health Secretary had referred to a gas pipeline embedded in the government land to be allotted for AIIMS in Thoppur but had not indicated the availability of sufficient land on its side and also the possibility of relocating the pipeline. It would benefit about a third of the State’s population if located in Thoppur, the chamber said and appealed to the Centre to depute a high-level committee to inspect all the five places again and take a final decision.