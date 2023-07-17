‘Send petitions to Assembly panel to redress long-pending grievances’

July 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The public having grievances pending for several months or years before any of the government department have been exhorted to send their petitions to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Petitions on or before August 1, 2023.

In a statement, District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the Committee on Petitions (2023 - 2024) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will meet shortly in Tirunelveli District. In this connection, individuals, associations or institutions in the district, who desire to prefer petitions relating to redressal of public grievances, may send petitions in Tamil (5 copies in Tamil only) duly signed by the petitioner / petitioners with date, addressed to the Chairman, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai – 600 009 on or before August 1, 2023.

Petitions should be in respectful and temperate language. Petitions may relate to public grievances, which are pending disposal for many years with the Government Departments without being redressed. A petition should contain only one grievance and it should relate to only one government department.

Petitions must relate to a matter of general public importance and should not related to Individual or private grievances, matters pending before any Court of Law, Tribunal, etc, seeking employment opportunity, old age pension, assignment of pattas and Government free Schemes, bank loan or employment loan, request for transfer and redressal of grievances by government servants.

The Committee on Petitions of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will consider such petitions, which are within the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules. If a single petitioner sends more than one petition, Committee will consider only one petition, which is most important among them.

When the Committee meets in Tirunelveli, factual position will also be ascertained from the officials concerned, who will participate during the deliberations in front of the petitioners.

The Collectorate will send separate communication of the Committee meeting directly to the petitioners concerned in due course. Petition received after August 1, 2023 will not be included for the Committee’s consideration, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

