Send back customers without masks: monitoring officer

Industries and business houses that violate COVID-19 norms will have to face serious action including closure, Anu George, Monitoring Officer for Tenkasi district, has said.

Addressing a review meeting here on Monday, Ms. Anu said commercial establishments should entertain customers wearing masks and send out others. They should display an announcement in this connecion and also ensure physical distancing on their premises.

“Employers should take immediate steps to vaccinate their employees, as it would prevent spread of viral infection,” said Ms. Anu, who visited the check-post at Puliyarai on Tenkasi – Kerala border.

She also inspected Tenkasi Government Hospital, vaccination at a primary health centre at Paavoorchathram and COVID-19 care centre at Sardar Raja College of Engineering near Alangulam along with Collector G.S. Sameeran and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh.

She said rural and urban local bodies should ensure implementation of COVID-19 norms in all places under their jurisdiction. Special teams deployed to ensure compliance should slap fine on the spot on violators.

District Revenue Officer Janani Soundarya, Joint Director of Health Services Nedumaran, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Saravanan and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting.