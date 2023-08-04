August 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Senate has urged the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) administration to form a committee to meet the Finance Secretary of Government of Tamil Nadu for seeking one-time assistance of ₹100 crore to bailout the cash-starved university.

Moving the adjournment motion at the MSU’s 44th Senate meeting held here on Friday, member and General Secretary of MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association) M. Nagarajan said MSU, which was getting a paltry assistance of ₹93 lakh once in three months from the Tamil Nadu Government, had to pay ₹5 crore as salary and pension every month.

Consequently, the MSU had to survive with what it was getting through sanctioning of new self-finance courses in affiliated colleges, examination fee, course affiliation fee etc.

“The Tamil Nadu Government, after 2017, has virtually divorced the universities financially forcing them to seek maintenance for their survival. It is nothing but poisoning the State Universities while self-finance colleges and private universities are being encouraged to thrive even as over ₹7,000 crore is being allocated for the Department of Higher Education in the State Budget. Hence, the MSU team should meet the Finance Secretary of Government of Tamil Nadu with the demand of sanctioning of ₹100 crore as one-time special assistance to keep the MSU afloat,” Dr. Nagarajan said and the resolution was unanimously passed.

Senate member G. Neela Krishna Babu of MDT Hindu College, who attended his Ph.D. viva-voce in Kamaraj College, Thoothukudi on April 3 last, alleged that he was forced by a messenger from the principal of Kamaraj College, to ask his friends, who were wearing black shirts while participating in the oral examination as spectators, to leave the college campus.

“Since we believe in the ideologies of E.V. Ramasamy Periyar, we wear the black shirts. When I and my friends were in the viva-voce venue in black shirts, I was told that the viva-voce would not be conducted until my friends leave the place. The viva-voce was conducted only after my friends left the campus and I subsequently filed a complaint with the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar about this incident. As anyone can participate in the viva-voce, none has the authority to evict anyone from an oral examination since they were wearing black shirts,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar, who was chairing the meeting, said principal of the Kamaraj College J. Poongodi, who maintained that their college had neither supported nor opposed to any political party, had replied that the ‘outsiders’ were asked to leave the hall as only post-graduate students, research scholars and faculty members alone could participate in the viva-voce.

“This reply was passed on to the complainant (Dr. Neela Krishna Babu),” Dr. Chandrasekaran said.

Unhappy with the reply, Dr. Babu said the University should understand the gravity of the charges made against the Kamaraj College administration and act accordingly instead of passing on the reply to him like a ‘postman’.

Senate member J. Vijaya Xavier Parthipan of St. John’s College moved another adjournment motion seeking action against the management of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai for the alleged mismanagement of the century-old institution. He alleged that the autonomous college administration was not honouring the University Grants Commission guidelines and the norms of Department of Higher Education of Tamil Nadu while appointing Heads of Departments, the principal and Controller of Examination.

“While the junior faculty members are appointed as heads of the departments, an unqualified person is functioning as the principal (in-charge). Students of self-finance courses are being fleeced,” alleged Dr. Vijaya Xavier Parthipan.

Supporting the motion, Dr. Nagarajan urged the MSU administration to intervene by sending a fact-finding committee to the College and facilitate dialogue between the warring sides to bring about an early and amicable solution for the betterment of the college.

Senate member and faculty of Department of Sociology of MSU Samuel Asir Raj, who visited the college as MSU representative following the confrontation between the management and the suspended faculty members, said all rules had been flouted by the St. Xavier’s College management. “I submitted my report after the visit to the college. The MSU administration should press for dialogue between the college management and the warring faculty members,” Dr. Samuel Asir Raj said.

