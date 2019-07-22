Semmarikulam villagers demand regular water supply

Residents of Semmarikulam village panchayat in Udangudi union on Monday submitted a petition seeking proper supply of water.

During the weekly grievance meeting, the residents, who came with empty plastic pots to the Collectorate, said around 150 families in Kalvilai village were earlier provided water from a borewell located within the neighbouring Semmarikulam village panchayat. After the borewell was damaged, alternative supply was not arranged.

Although an overhead tank was constructed in 2017-18, water was not being filled in the tank over the past eight months. They had to fetch water from a nearby village on a daily basis. A borewell should be set up near the existing one in Nangaimozhi, the residents said.

The shutters at Vellur tank in Srivaikuntam taluk should be desilted at the earliest, said ayacut farmers from the locality. They said that during a previous grievance meeting, the Public Works department told them that three of the shutters had been repaired, and the rest would be repaired soon. “But, it has yet to be done even after a month. The repair work should be done before the onset of the monsoon to help farming activities,” said members of Vellur tank ayacut farmers.

T. Azhaguraja, president of Mullakadu, Muthiahpuram, Athimarapatti Farmers Association, said the e-Adangal system had created a lot of hurdles for farmers, who earlier used to get their Adangal certificate from the Village Administrative Officers free of cost without much hassle. Getting an e-Adangal had become significantly more difficult and takes farmers several weeks to get it done.

Residents of 18th Ward in the Corporation sought basic facilties, including lights and public toilets, in the area. They said students had to study in the dark, and women did not have toilets in the area.