Seminars, felicitations of achievers mark International Women’s Day celebration

March 08, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Women who made a mark in the pages of history were remembered at the celebrations held at Panchayat Union middle School, LKB Nagar, Sakkimangalam. Winners of various competitions, including elocution, poetry and essay writing and drawing, which were held as part of the event were felicitated. Headmaster M Thennavan and others were present.

Students of Al Ameen Higher Secondary School in K. Pudur were administered an oath to support education and development of women, and to protect them. Headmaster S. Sheik Nabi was present.

Madurai Kamaraj University signed a memorandum of understanding with EKTA Women’s Resource Centre in the presence of Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar and EKTA’s director Bimla Chandrasekar. Mr. Kumar said the MoU would enable students to have a better understanding of women’s issues. Ms. Bimla said discrimination against women and children must be eradicated. Registrar K. Sadasivam, Member Syndicate and Head of Department of Communication S. Nagarathinam were present.

Women conservancy workers received saris as part of the celebration held in Yadava College. Retired judges S. Rajeswaran and P. Deivaraj, Principal M. Narayanan, the college’s Women Empowerment and Welfare Cell coordinator A. Krishnaveni were present. Chairperson Zone I S. Vasuki, expert committee member of All India Denotified Tribes Development Council Manju Ganesh spoke on how women could succeed in politics and their need to develop administrative skills and confidence.

Traffic Inspector of Police of Mattuthavani M. Panchavarnam and Dr A. Narumalar of Diagnostics Vijay Nursing Home spoke on women safety and hygiene, respectively at the events held at N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College for Women.

Police officer Diletta Linari and postal officer, Florence, Italy Mauro Santolamazza emphasised the role of women in the development of a nation at an event organised by Women Empowerment Cell of Fatima College. Cultural programmes were held as part of the events. Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary and others were present.

Panel discussions on gender equality in innovation and technology were held at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences in collaboration with The Centre for Women’s Studies National Service Scheme - 104 & 229 Units.

Padma Shri Awardee P. Chinnapillai, Managing Director of Dhan Foundation P. Vasimalai and others presided over a function held in commemoration of the International Women’s Day. A resource centre for development of financial literacy was also launched.

Women India Movement, Madurai (North) felicitated Joint Director, SOCO Trust, Advocate Selva Gomathy, social activist D. Vishnu Priyan and Counsellor Sharmila Siraj for their significant contributions in the upliftment of women.

A seminar on women’s safety was organised by Ilaya Bharatham Seva Trust at MKU. Advisor, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Kamakshi Swaminathan spoke on the occasion.