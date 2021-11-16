Seminar on personality development

TIRUNELVELI

16 November 2021 18:53 IST

Annai Hajira Women’s College, Melapalayam, organised a programme on ‘Capacity building and personality development for girl students’ on Tuesday as mandated by National Commission for Women, and ‘My Government’

It focused on learning and applying the use of intuitive, logical and critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills, not limited to cognitive or creative skills and sure will enhance outcome of employability.

Formerly Head, Department of English, Sadakathullah Appa College, Palayamkottai, A. Abdul Kader spoke on ‘Personal capacity building’ to identify career opportunities, preparing the right resume and presentation skills by exploring their innate strengths and weaknesses.

Advertising

Advertising

Professor of English, St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, B. Beneson Thilagar Christadoss, spoke on ‘Professional - career skills’ while the third session on ‘Digital literacy and effective use of social media’ was handled by K.A. Mohamed Riyazudeen, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, Sadakathullah Appa College. He stressed on awareness among women on safe use of Internet and social media platforms to protect them from cyber crimes and explained the resources available for them for preventing and handling cyber crimes.

Following the online quiz programme organized through ‘MyGov’, the participants were given certificates.

Head, Department of Commerce A. Jayashee welcomed the speakers.K. Rajab Fathima, principal, Annai Hajira Women’s College, presided.