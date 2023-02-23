Seminar on upscaling hill garlic production held

February 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KODAIKANAL

A seminar for farmers on upscaling hill garlic cultivation was held under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme at the Horticultural Research Station in Kodaikanal in Dindigul district on Wednesday.

The seminar was inaugurated by J. Rajangam, Nodal Officer and Dean, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Periyakulam, stated a press release.

He noted that garlic is cultivated across 4.09 lakh hectares in the country and 31.13 lakh metric tonnes of garlic is produced. In Tamil Nadu, nearly 970 hectares of land are under potential cultivation of garlic in Upper Palani Hills with the productivity level of 8.8 tonnes per hectare, he added.

He threw light upon medicinal values of hill garlic, its nutritional security, role of secondary metabolites utilised for Indian systems of medicine and pharmaceutical industries.

The need to increase production by adopting comprehensive agro techniques such as water budgeting, integrated pest and disease management etc were discussed.

Kayalvizhi Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kodaikanal spoke of various schemes aimed at the development of hill garlic in the district while C. Ravindran, Head, Horticultural Research Station, Kodaikanal highlighted the seed treatment technology, field diagnostic visits etc.

R. Balakumbahan, Head, Horticultural Research Station, Thadiyankudisai spoke on improved garlic cultivation techniques for domestic and export markets.

A book on garlic cultivation was released and three tonne of garlic seeds were distributed to the farmers as part of the event.

Director of Kodai Hill Garlic Farmers Producer Company R. Vadivel and over 160 stakeholders took part in the seminar.