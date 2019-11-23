Seminar on ‘Radiation safety’ to be held

MADURAI
A national seminar on ‘Awareness of Radiation Safety in social benefits of radiation sources’, will be jointly organised by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERD), Mumbai, and The Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), Madurai Local Centre, at The Fortune Pandiyan Hotel here on November 25 and 26, said Chairman of IEI S. Rajagopal on Friday.
Claiming that it would be the first-of-its-kind programme by the AERB, where public would also participate, he said the idea was to create awareness of atomic energy, isotopes and radiation among the people. “This will dispel many misconceptions in the minds of people about atomic energy,” he added.
Convenor W.S. Aruldoss Kanthiah said the seminar would be open for doctors and medical practitioners on the first day and for people from all walks of life on the second day.
