January 11, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A seminar on prevention of anaemia was held at Christian Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Tuesday. Secretary of Indian Medical Association A. Asaithambi elaborated on the symptoms and tips to prevent anaemia. Quiz competition on the topic was held and the winners given prizes. Pamphlets were distributed to the students. correspondent Jacob Thomas and Principal Seelan Stephen were present.