Madurai

Seminar, exhibition held

more-in

The annual career guidance seminar and exhibition organised by District Employment Office was held at Yadava College here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, Collector T.G. Vinay said students must have a clear idea of their career choice and must work hard towards achieving their goal. Skill development was essential to be successful in their career.

Around 650 students participated, said Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Centre N. Mahalakshmi.

Experts from various fields addressed students on the opportunities available for higher education and on career options available to them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 11:59:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/seminar-exhibition-held/article30619188.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY