Seminar, exhibition held

The annual career guidance seminar and exhibition organised by District Employment Office was held at Yadava College here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, Collector T.G. Vinay said students must have a clear idea of their career choice and must work hard towards achieving their goal. Skill development was essential to be successful in their career.

Around 650 students participated, said Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Centre N. Mahalakshmi.

Experts from various fields addressed students on the opportunities available for higher education and on career options available to them.