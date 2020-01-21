Seminar, exhibition held

The annual career guidance seminar and exhibition organised by District Employment Office was held at Yadava College here on Tuesday.
Inaugurating the event, Collector T.G. Vinay said students must have a clear idea of their career choice and must work hard towards achieving their goal. Skill development was essential to be successful in their career.
Around 650 students participated, said Deputy Director of District Employment and Career Centre N. Mahalakshmi.
Experts from various fields addressed students on the opportunities available for higher education and on career options available to them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.