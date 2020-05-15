Semester exams for Madurai Kamaraj University’s final-year students likely in first week of July

Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) will likely conduct its semester exams for final-year students in July, said senior members of the administration.

A senior official from the administration said that final-year exams need to be conducted soon, as undergraduate and postgraduate students completing their course in 2020 would be looking to complete their course and apply to colleges by the month of August. They would also need course completion certificates to begin working.

“The exam will most likely be conducted between July 1 and 10. The first five days would be for students completing their course in 2020. The other five days will be for those clearing arrears. The results will be posted by the end of July,” the official said.

The source added that most colleges are yet to complete their portions. It is likely that there would be multiple choice questions at the exams this year.

In this regard, MKU Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan said that he is calling for principals and teachers to complete portions soon and be prepared for conducting exams in one and a half months time as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

“We are choosing to devise a syllabus for the exam bearing in mind the implications of COVID-19. After the Tamil Nadu government issues orders to conduct exams, we will continue with our proposed plan. We are awaiting orders,” he said.

A letter from Registrar (in-charge) N. Sankar’s office issued on April 14, said that a meeting of principals of MKU’s affiliated and constituent colleges to discuss the syllabus for the exams will be held on May 20. According to the letter, the period of the lockdown will be ‘deemed to be attended’ by all students. Only for final-year students, a simplified semester examination will be conducted.

A senior official from the administration said that a meeting was held by the MKU administration a week ago to discuss how the exam would be conducted. “Now, we have to account for social distancing in all exam halls. Although MKU may not face any major problems regarding infrastructure as we have little strength, other colleges may have to conduct one exam in various shifts. To discuss the practical difficulties that one may face during the exams, another meeting will be held on May 20,” the official said.