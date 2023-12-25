ADVERTISEMENT

Semester examinations of eight engineering colleges put off in flood-hit districts

December 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The semester examinations, which were scheduled to be held from December 26, 2023 to January 30, 2024 have been postponed in eight engineering colleges in the southern districts. The Anna University announced the decision as many pockets of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts have not recovered from the effect of recent floods.

The new dates for the examinations will be announced later.

The Controller of Examinations, Anna University, in a statement, said several engineering colleges in Thoothukudi bore the brunt of the recent downpour and the consqeuent floods. A few campuses were still inundated. Further, transportation services and electricity supply had not been restored in many parts of the district. A large number of students had lost their textbooks in floods, with water surrounding their homes yet to be drained. 

Taking into account these factors, the university has postponed the examinations for eight colleges, including Dr. Sivanthi Aditanar College of Engineering, Thiruchendur; V.O.C. College Of Engineering (Anna University Thoothukudi Campus), and V.V. College of Engineering, Tirunelveli.

