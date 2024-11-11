Sembatti farmers seek removal of encroachments on pathway leading to farmlands

About 40 farmers of Sembatti village near Vadipatti taluk in Madurai district sought the intervention of the district administration in clearing the encroachment on a pathway leading to their farmlands, at the weekly grievance meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday .

P. Ravi, one of the petitioners, said the farmers together owning land sprawling across about 200 acres had been used the one-km stretch of three-foot-wide pathway to reach their farmland from Sembatti main road for several decades.

But, before three years, the nearby barren land was bought by a real estate developer and turned into plots.

“Individuals who bought the plots while constructing houses and other buildings, encroached on the pathway in bits and pieces. Over three years now, the entire pathway is blocked. Due to this, farmers and their livestock had to take a long route of about six km around Rajakalpatti,” he said.

During times of harvest and cultivation, frequent transportations of the materials were indispensable and without the pathway it turned into a herculean task for the farmers and their family to reach their farms from the main road, Mr. Ravi noted.

Though they appealed to the developers to measure the land and clear the encroachments on the public pathway accordingly, they could not arrive at a solution, the petitioners said.