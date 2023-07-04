HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sellur Raju recites a long litany of complaints on poor upkeep of city

Shopping complex and multi-level car parking near Periyar bus stand yet to be thrown open for public use; state-of-the art Madurai Convention Centre is almiost lying idle, without generating revenue; two major bridges planned in the city yet to be constructed, says former Minister

July 04, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, submits a memorandum to Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar in Madurai on Tuesday.

Former Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju, submits a memorandum to Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Civic infrastructure in the city is crumbling as Madurai Corporation is in a tight crunch, without allocation of special funds by the DMK government for upkeep of basic services, complained former AIADMK Minister Sellur K. Raju.

After submitting a memorandum of demands to Corporation Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar here on Tuesday, the Madurai West MLA, said the Minister for Urban Development claimed that works to the tune of ₹716 crore had been implemented in the last two years. “But we find no improvement in the city,” he said.

Listing various works implemented by the previous AIADMK government in the city, Mr. Raju said those infrastructure was not put to good use. “The state-of-the-art Madurai Convention Centre on Tamukkam ground with a sprawling parking area is almost lying idle because of high rent. The Corporation could not generate revenue through it,” he said and sought reduction of the rent.

Similarly, the shopping complex, multi-level car parking and other facilities near Periyar bus stand have not been commissioned yet, he said.

Recalling that the AIADMK government had spent huge sums of money for bringing water to Mariamman Teppakulam from Vaigai river, Mr. Raju said that now sewage water got mixed with water in the tank. “We spent ₹1 crore to desilt the tank and take unsullied river water through Panaiyur channel, which also recharged groundwater for thousands of houses in the tank’s vicinity,” he said.

Similarly, water let from Madakulam has been blocked near Duraisamy Nagar. Mixed with sewage water, it is posing a health hazard in Periyar Nagar, he said.

Mr. Raju also sought major infrastructure changes in the old underground drainage system as manholes were overflowing due to increase in population.

The city which got national recognition for its cleanliness in the past presented a shabby sight with garbage all around, he said.

The former Minister said lack of manpower and entrusting one Assistant Engineer for four wards were leading to slackness in carrying out daily chores. Street lights were dim due to non-maintenance.

Two major bridges, one at Goripalayam and another at Sivaganga Road junction, proposed by the AIADMK government were yet to be taken up for construction.

Development works were executed in a better way when there was no elected council during the AIADMK government. But, now, even the MDMK MLA M. Boominathan and Deputy Mayor Nagarajan of their own camp were complaining about the city’s poor upkeep, Mr. Raju said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.