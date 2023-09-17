Sellur Raju lambasts Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai

September 17, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - Madurai

Former Minister and AIADMK Madurai urban district secretary Sellur K. Raju has castigated BJP State president K. Annamalai for making “derogatory” remarks against former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

Speaking at a meeting here on Friday, Mr. Raju said that it was Anna, who made it possible for those on the streets and those pulling rickshaws, to assume power and serve the people. “Anna’s sacrifices should be respected,” he said.

Stating that the tongue of those who make such derogatory remarks would rot, he said, “Staunch followers, who can cut the tongue of those speaking against Anna, are here.” Political leaders should respect late leaders, said Mr. Raju and added “Even the AIADMK leaders, who used to criticise former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, when he was alive, were addressing him respectfully after his demise. Tamil society will kick those who do not respect them.”

