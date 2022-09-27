Sellur Rail over bridge in Madurai to get new arm

Work for constructing a new arm of Sellur Road Over Bridge to help vehicles proceeding from Goripalayam to directly climb down on Vaigai North Bank Road at Thathaneri began on September 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

An additional arm would be constructed for the Sellur Rail Over Bridge to enable vehicles proceeding from Goripalayam side to directly climb down on the Vaigai North Bank four-way road at Thathaneri.

Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, participated in the bhoomi puja for the ₹9.50 crore project held here on Tuesday.

A 320-metre-long arm with 7.5 metre wide carriageway would be constructed along the north side of Vaigai river to connect with the North Bank Road.

Hitherto, vehicles using the Sellur ROB have to go through the narrow two-way road in Thathaneri where traffic congestion is very common.

After construction of the new Vaigai North Bank Road connecting Thathaneri with Dindigul By-Pass Road, only light vehicles that use the Sellur subway could take the wider Vaigai North Bank Road to reach Arapalayam bus stand or Dindigul by-pass without any traffic hurdles.

However, since most of the vehicles from Goripalayam were using only the ROB, the new road has remained underutilised.

"This new arm of the ROB will help divert most of vehicles through the four way road to pass from the eastern part of the city to western part in a hassle-free way," said Superintendenting Engineer, Highways, P. Marimuthurajan.

The work of the new arm with 11 spans is expected to be completed in one year.

New traffic arrangement would be made at the spot where the new arm joins the Vaigai North Bank Road to enable traffic flow to continue from the Sellur underpass also, said Divisional Engineer, Highways, S.K. Chandran.