Seller – buyer meet for SHG products held

The seller – buyer meet for self-help group products was organised here on Thursday.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathy, who inaugurated the event, said the seller – buyer meet was organised for identifying broader marketing avenues for SHG products by bringing in good number of buyers to meet the sellers or producers directly instead of contacting them through the middlemen, who make huge profit. Since this event would weed-out the middlemen, the SHGs producing a range of products would get better price for their products.

“The district-level seller – buyer meet will also explore the possibilities of identifying overseas markets for SHG products without middlemen,” Mr. Lakshmipathy said.

A total of 20 SHGs had displayed their products including palm jaggery, palm leaf products, pickles, groundnut candy, flour varieties, snacks, soft toys, baskets etc. in as many stalls. Over 40 buyers participated in the event and nine of them signed memorandum of understanding with the SHGs for selling their products.

