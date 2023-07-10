Sell tomato, shallot through ration shops: AIDWA

July 10, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Urging Collector K. Senthil Raj to sell shallot and tomato through the ration shops across the district as the vegetable produce are being sold unprecedented price, the All India Democratic Women’s Association members submitted a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The members, led by its district secretary P. Poomayil, said the prices of tomato and shallot had skyrocketed in unprecedented manner in the past few weeks. While tomato is being sold at ₹ 150 per kKg, the public have to shell out ₹ 200 for buying one kilogram of shallot, which has hit the public, especially the middle class and the poor families, very hard.

Free house sites sought

Led by CPI’s district deputy secretary G. Babu, a group of below poverty line families from Ilaiyarasanenthal in Kovilpatti submitted a petition seeking free house sites. “Even though we have submitted petitions in the past to the Tahsildar of Kovilpatti on several occasions, no step has been taken to fulfill our demand. Hence, we’ve come all the way to the Collectorate to submit the petition to the Collector,” the petitioners said.

Regularise permits

Seeking regularisation of permits being given for running the E-Seva Centres, members of E-Seva Centre Operators’ Association submitted a petition to the Collector. They said the State Government, under the ‘E-Seva for All’ Scheme, had given permit for running more number of ‘E-Seva Centres’ across Tamil Nadu, leaving the already functioning E-Seva Centres in trouble.

Moreover, ‘E-Seva Centres’ had been opened in the MLA’s Office where applications from the public could be uploaded free of cost.

Hence, the Government should stop opening the E-Seva Centres’ in the Office of the MLAs besides restricting the licences being given for new centres, they said.

‘Release more water’

A group of AIADMK functionaries, led by former Minister S.P. Shanmuganathan, submitted petition seeking release of more water from the Manimuthar and Papanasam Dams to tackle the drinking water crisis in Tiruchendur, Udangudi and Sattankulam areas.

‘Form road’

Villagers from Chinthalakkarai, led by president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam Varadharajan, submitted a petition seeking formation of road between Chinthalakkarai and Duraisamypuram and formation of at least gravel road between Chinthalakkarai and Mela Nambipuram.

Moth menace

A group of residents from Third Mile area submitted petition seeking stringent action to permanently check the invasion of moths from nearby Food Corporation of India’s godowns to the residential areas. “Since the children and the aged are suffering a lot due to this moth invasion, the Collector should instruct the FCI management to properly fumigate their premises to check the moth getting generated from the food grains stored there,” the petitioners said.

Probe sought

A group of fishermen from Periyathaazhai submitted a petition seeking probe into the irregularities in the distribution of subsidised kerosene for country boats and appropriate action against the culprits

