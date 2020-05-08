Self-immolation bid by woman, daughter

The trepidation of many a woman that re-opening of liquor shops will rob the new-found peace at home rang true when a woman and her daughter resorted to self-immolation following a wordy quarrel between the woman and her drunk husband in Alanganallur near here on Thursday.

Police said that S. Parameswari, 37, and her daughter S. Archana, 18, were in a critical condition after they suffered serious burn injuries. They have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Within hours of re-opening of the TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlets in the State afer about one-and-a-half months of lockdown, construction worker Sivakumar returned home drunk carrying two more bottles of liquor bought from a local liquor shop. A quarrel erupted between the couple.

When Parameswari attempted self-immolation, their son pacified and prevented her. However, when the wordy duel continued, Archana, who was doing her first-year graduation in a city college, doused herself with kerosene and lit herself up. When Parameswari attempted to save her, she also suffered burns. The Alanganallur police are on the lookout for Sivakumar.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline ‘104’ and Chennnai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.