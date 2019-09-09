Self-immolation bid on Tirunelveli Collectorate premises

TIRUNELVELI

Fire and Rescue Services personnel thwarted the self-immolation bid by a youth on the Collectorate premises here on Monday as he tried to end life after allegedly being cheated by a job racketeer.

Even as Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish was receiving petitions from the public during the weekly grievance redressal meet, the youth attempted to immolate himself after sprinkling kerosene all over the body.

When he was whisked away by the police, he, who was identified as Shanmguasundaram, 20, of Mariamman Temple Street in Palayamkottai, told the police that Suganthan from Tiruchendur approached him several months ago with the promise of getting him a job in a government department if could arrange for ₹ 10 lakh. After reportedly taking the hefty sum from him, Suganthan did not get him the job.

“Moreover, he issued a death threat to me when I asked him to return the money. Since the death threat intensified, I decided to end my life,” said Shanmguasundaram, who was taken to the Palayamkottai police station for further inquiry.

Like Shanmguasundaram, a few more youth also submitted petitions to the Collector seeking police action against Suganthan and steps to retrieve their money from him.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).