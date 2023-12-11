Self-immolation bid on court campus foiled

December 11, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A litigant and his wife tried to immolate themselves on the district court premises here on Monday.

Police said chemical tanker driver S. Thamizhvaanan, 35, of Veeraanam near Alangulam in Tenkasi district suffered burns even as he was unloading a chemical in a factory in Thoothukudi in 2014.

Since Mr. Thamizhvaanan could not continue his job as a lorry driver due to the injury, he filed a case in the Labour Court here seeking compensation.

As the judgment in the case is yet to be delivered, Mr. Thamizhvaanan, who apparently got agitated over the delay, came to the district court complex here on Monday along with his wife and two children. After keeping the children under a tree, Mr. Thamizhvaanan poured petrol on him and his wife and tried to ignite a match stick.

However, the attempt was thwarted by the policemen on the court premises and a few advocates.

Mr. Thamizhvaanan told the police that had already borrowed up to ₹ 6 lakh as he could not continue his work as a lorry driver due to the injuries caused by the chemical even as his case seeking compensation was getting dragged indefinitely. After drenching the couple with water, he, along with his family, was taken to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for counselling.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 93754 93754.)

