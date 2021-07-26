Self-immolation bid by physically challenged youth at collectorate

‘He was mocked at in workplace’

A physically challenged youth attempted to immolate himself near the Collectorate here on Monday.

Police said differently abed youth Nagarajan, 35, from Sivagnanapuram near Vilaathikulam was posted as salesman in a local TASMAC liquor shop. When he went to join duty, the supervisor of the shop mocked at him and allegedly refused to allow him to enter the shop.

Though Mr. Nagarajan, explaining his situation and the supervisor’s attitude, sent complaints to the TASMAC District Manager, the issue was not sorted out.

Agitated over this, Mr. Nagarajan, who came to the Collectorate on Monday, attempted to immolate himself after sprinkling kerosene on him. However, the attempted was thwarted by police deployed there. He was later taken to SIPCOT police station for inquiry.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.