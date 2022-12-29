Self-help groups receive loans, welfare assistance

December 29, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributed loans and welfare assistance, valued at ₹98.3 crore, to 1,344 women self-help groups (SHG) and 81 panchayat-level associations here on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed loans to SHGs on behalf of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission at an event held in Tiruchi, following which, the Collector along with Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan and Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi distributed the welfare aid at E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College, stated a press release.

Additional Collector -Development S. Saravanan; Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Kalidasan; Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies C. Gurumurthy; and Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan were present.