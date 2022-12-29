HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Self-help groups receive loans, welfare assistance

December 29, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributes welfare aid to a women self-help group in Madurai on Thursday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributes welfare aid to a women self-help group in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar distributed loans and welfare assistance, valued at ₹98.3 crore, to 1,344 women self-help groups (SHG) and 81 panchayat-level associations here on Thursday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin distributed loans to SHGs on behalf of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission at an event held in Tiruchi, following which, the Collector along with Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan and Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi distributed the welfare aid at E.M.G. Yadava Women’s College, stated a press release.

Additional Collector -Development S. Saravanan; Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Kalidasan; Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies C. Gurumurthy; and Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.