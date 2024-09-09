Self-help groups receive loans in southern districts

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Monday disbursed loans to the tune of ₹54 crore to 621 self-help groups in Tirunelveli district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appavu said 7,643 SHGs in rural areas and 4,469 SHGs in urban areas of Tirunelveli district received ₹302 crore during the current fiscal against the target of ₹777 crore for starting business ventures. Moreover, 621 SHGs received assistance of ₹54 crore.

Lauding the SHGs for prompt repayment of loans, he urged them to take their business ventures to the next level as Collector K.P. Karthikeyan had made extensive arrangements for sale of their products in domestic markets as well as export to foreign destinations through a credible exporter.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the district administration was organising training programmmes regularly for upskilling the SHGs so that each unit would become an entrepreneur instead of a beneficiary of revolving fund. The petitions received during the weekly grievance day meetings, mass contact programmes and other events seeking assistance for starting business ventures were being helped appropriately by release of loans.

“Hence, readymade garment-making is gradually turning into a major business of SHGs in the district. You need not worry about marketing your products as we will take care of it,” Dr. Karthikeyan told the gathering.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab was present.

In Thoothukudi, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan disbursed ₹73 crore to 723 SHGs and another ₹4 crore-worth of welfare measures, including orders for constructing houses, artificial limbs, loans under ‘Vaazhnthu Kaattuvom’ scheme and compensation to families of accident victims, in the presence of Collector K. Elambahavath.

Ms. Geetha said the district had disbursed ₹417 crore loans to SHGs against the target of ₹948 crore for the current financial year.

MLAs ‘Oorvasi’ S. Amirtharaj, G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

Kanniyakumari Collector R. Alagumeena disbursed ₹86.06 crore to 614 SHGs at a function held at Nagercoil on Monday. The Collector said ₹294.15 crore was given to 4,227 SHGs during the current fiscal against the target of ₹881 crore. On Monday, ₹85 crore was disbursed to 614 SHGs.

Mayor R. Magesh, Corporation Commissioner Nishant Krishna and MLA J.G. Prince were present.

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore handed over ₹52.51 crore loan to 647 SHGs in the presence of MP Rani Srikumar and MLAs S. Palani Nadar and T. Sadan Thirumalaikumar.

