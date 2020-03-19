Self-help group women prepare masks

TIRUNELVELI

19 March 2020 21:41 IST

Surgical masks being prepared by self-help groups will be sold to the public shortly as demand for masks in the wake of COVID-19 threat has increased manifold. They are being sold at ₹ 25 a piece as against the normal price of ₹5 only.

Steps have been taken to prepare masks by self-help group women at six places in the district as there is acute shortage for masks in pharmacies and masks are being sold at a premium in some stores. SHG masks are to be sold through ‘Mahalir Thittam’ at ₹ 10 a piece.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish told reporters after inspecting preparation of masks by SHG women near Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand on Thursday that these masks would be supplied to local body officials, sanitary workers and government staff who work closely with the public. Surplus production would be used to meet the demand from public.

Advertising

Advertising

Special teams had been dispatched to monitor sale of masks and hand sanitiser at inflated price. “Hoarders and those who sell them at inflated price will have to face serious legal action,” she warned.

On the number of patients undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, she said eight persons with fever, cold and cough were in isolation ward of the TVMCH, where their blood and swab samples would be tested for COVID-19 in the recently inaugurated lab.

Moreover, 30 persons who had returned to Tirunelveli from foreign countries had been in ‘house quarantine’ and were being monitored constantly by doctors attached to the Department of Public Health. She scotched rumours that shops would be closed within the next few days in the wake of COVID-19 threat.

She clarified that buses and other vehicles going to Kerala were being operated as usual though patronage for these buses were relatively low.

As part of anti-COVID-19 operations initiated in the district, she visited the Tirunelveli Taluk office where wash basins have been installed with soap solution to ensure washing of hands by the public and staff before entering the office.