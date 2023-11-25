ADVERTISEMENT

Self-discipline is very only companion to humans, says Justice Sivagnanam

November 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Justice V. Sivagnanam of Madras High Court speaking at an event held at Fatima College in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Self-discipline was very important for a human being, said Madras High Court Judge Justice V. Sivagnanam. 

Speaking at Fatima College in Madurai on Saturday at a seminar titled Indian Constitution Day 2023 organised by sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon and Legal Education and Advocacy Development (LEAD), Justice Sivagnanam, advised students to act wisely while dealing with any complicated situation. 

“Instead of acting equal to the powerful during tough situations, you should learn to act wisely according to the situation,” he said. “Also, you should learn to use your talents to the fullest,” he added.  

Senior Counsel Isaac Mohanlal among others spoke at the event. 

CONNECT WITH US