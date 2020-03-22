Self-curfew total in southern districts

Madurai

The 14-hour long janata curfew observed in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and surrounding hamlets was total that normal life came to a standstill on Sunday.

Roads, bus stands, railway stations, markets, cinema houses, petrol bunks and public parks were deserted as people stayed indoors throughout the day, officials and police said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a janata curfew in a bid to distance and dislocate the Covid-19 virus which had rattled several countries across the globe. In a bid to save the lives of people in the country, the PM had urged the people to stay indoors for a day.

The State government had announced holiday for all the educational institutions and postponed public exams so that the children can stay home and prevent the virus from getting spread. The objective of the janata curfew was to ensure that the Covid-19 virus chain was delinked and the spread was contained.

All the officials at the government hospitals said that there were no Covid-19 cases in the region and those with travel history alone were being monitored as they were advised ‘home quarantine.’

In a bid to ensure that people were safe, the State government had directed the police to close down the borders in Kanniyakumari-Kaliyakavilai as a preventive measure to stop and screen people entering from Kerala.

On Sunday, when people from neighbouring Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala came in private vehicles to go to their homes in Kanniyakumari district, the police stopped them. After the occupants were scanned at the medical centre, they were allowed to go home in two-wheelers and the vehicles from Kerala were not permitted. The occupants had arrived from overseas by flights to Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, in Puliyarai-Kerala border in Tenkasi district, the check post was manned by a large posse of police personnel from Saturday afternoon. No vehicle was allowed to enter into the town, a senior police officer said.

Tirunelveli

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish had directed the officials to ensure that there was 100 per cent participation from the citizens in fighting the Covid-19. As a result, the usually busy locations including Melapalayam, Palayamkottai, Thatchanallur, Tirunelveli Town and among others wore a deserted look. As Sunday happened to be an auspicious day, many people had organised weddings. However, due to the janata curfew, the shrines performed only pujas and allowed minimum persons to accompany the couple inside the shrine. Similarly, churches were open, but people were told that there would not be any mass. The Muslims offered prayers at the mosque well before the curfew started and stayed indoors since 7 a.m.

The uzhavar sandais at Maharaj Nagar, Melapalayam and Kandigaiperi were shut. Similarly, all other markets/shandies remained closed. Except for the Amma Unavagams, some petrol bunks and tea stalls, all other commercial establishments remained closed.

Usually, about 800 buses were operated from the Veithankulam MGR bus stand with about 300 buses operating within the city and district and another 500 operating to neighbouring districts like Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar and Madurai. However, all the operations were suspended due to the janata curfew.

The Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, City Health Officer Satish and team supervised the cleaning works in bus stands and other zones in the Corporation. Hand sanitizers were kept ready for public use in bus stands. The railway stations remained empty as all scheduled trains were cancelled.

Tenkasi

Utilising the janata curfew, the health department officials sprinkled disinfectants along the Kasi Viswanathar Temple on Sunday. As many as 130 conservancy workers also sprayed bleaching powder along the main thoroughfares. Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan, RDO Palanikumar, Municipal Commissioner Mohideen Abdul Khader and team supervised the cleaning works which were carried out at different locations.

All the markets in Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Puliangudi, Sankarankoil, Shencottah Town remained closed including the vegetable market in Pavoorchatram. The janata curfew was 100 per cent, officials said and added that vehicle movement was totally curtailed on the borders of TN and Kerala as a precautionary measure. Except for essential commodities, all other goods vehicles were stopped.

But for a few motorcyclists, who were seen moving in the morning, there was no movement since 10 a.m.on the roads.

Thoothukudi

The self-curfew was total in the Port City that all the residents stayed indoors on Sunday. The Collector Sandeep Nanduri, who reviewed the arrangements,visited the government hospital at 5 p.m. and joined the public in thanking the selfless service of the doctors and para-medical teams in fighting the Covid-19 by clapping hands and ringing bells.

Many police, health and volunteers joined him in thanking the medical fraternity who have been rendering yeomen services at this hour of crisis.

Thoothukudi wore a deserted look as the port and airport were shut. All the daily scheduled flights to Chennai and Bangalore were suspended. The railway junctions were also empty. Bus stands, cinema houses, parks, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants were closed.

The Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan and team reviewed the security arrangements since Saturday afternoon. As the State government had extended the janata curfew till 5 a.m. on Monday, the officials had appealed to the people to remain indoors until then. The Collector in a press release thanked the people for their cooperation.

The famous Tiruchendur temple was closed, though pujas and aradhana were performed as per the rituals by the Bhattars. The VOC Port, which had also shut its operations, wore a deserted look as the workers did not turn up for the day shift and noon shifts, officials said.

Call taxi operators too had announced a holiday as a part of the janata curfew and hence, a very limited autos plied. Hospitals, including a few private ones and pharmacies, were open. Temples, churches and mosques were closed.

Kanniyakumari

The Collector Prashant Wadnare said that the janata curfew was total in the district that people remained at homes. Police were deployed across the town and hotels, restaurants and other outlets remained shut.

The Vivekananda Kendra, Tiruvalluvar Statue, The TTD's Tirupathi temple, Bhagavathi Amman temple, churches and mosques remained closed.

Tourists who had arrived here on Saturday and were unable to move out were advised to stay in their hotel rooms. The usually busy markets wore a deserted look. Fishermen too stayed off shore as a part of the janata curfew.