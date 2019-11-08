Madurai

Selection test postponed

MADURAI

In view of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue on Saturday, the recruitment process of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for police selection has been postponed.

The physical measurement test, endurance test, physical efficiency test and certificate verifications that were scheduled for Saturday have been temporarily kept in abeyance till further notice.

