ADVERTISEMENT

Selection of wasteland clusters to be converted into agriculture lands being expedited, says Collector

March 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inspecting works carried out under Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme at Karumathur in Chellampatti panchayat union in Madurai district on Tuesday

Selection of wasteland clusters to be converted into agriculture lands is being expedited across the district, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Tuesday.

The Collector, along with Joint Director of Agriculture, T. Vivekanandan, and Deputy Director of Horticulture, Revathi, reviewed the projects carried out under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme here at Chellampatti village panchayat union.

According to a press release, the programme aims at overall development of villages and transforming them to be self-sufficient. The programme is being implemented in a total of 112 village panchayats in the district.

The Collector said that 39 wasteland clusters had been selected so far with a view to converting agricultural lands under this scheme. Each cluster must have a continuous stretch of land spanning up to 10 to 15 acres. Even two to three acres of agricultural land situated between a stretch of waste land can be overlooked and added into the cluster.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Priority will be given to people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in setting up a wasteland cluster. The wasteland clusters so constituted should be registered by the Department of Agriculture or Horticulture as Wasteland Cluster Committees under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

The details of the wastelands so registered should be handed over to the Department of Agricultural Engineering for the purpose of constructing a borewell/tube well and the electricity connection or solar power pump sets will be set up by the department, he added.

Further, 200 families have received three coconut saplings per family so far. Fifty-eight village panchayats have received seeds of toor dal, black gram, green gram etc., at the rate of 15 hectares per village panchayat. Further, every village panchayat has been provided with five hand sprayers, battery-operated sprayers each.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the Divisional Revenue Officer’s Office at Usilampatti. He also chaired a taluk-level farmers’ grievance meeting. The Collector inspected the free house pattas allotted for barbers in Chikkampatti village.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US