Selection of wasteland clusters to be converted into agriculture lands being expedited, says Collector

March 14, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - Madurai

Selection of wasteland clusters to be converted into agriculture lands is being expedited across the district, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar here on Tuesday.

The Collector, along with Joint Director of Agriculture, T. Vivekanandan, and Deputy Director of Horticulture, Revathi, reviewed the projects carried out under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme here at Chellampatti village panchayat union.

According to a press release, the programme aims at overall development of villages and transforming them to be self-sufficient. The programme is being implemented in a total of 112 village panchayats in the district.

The Collector said that 39 wasteland clusters had been selected so far with a view to converting agricultural lands under this scheme. Each cluster must have a continuous stretch of land spanning up to 10 to 15 acres. Even two to three acres of agricultural land situated between a stretch of waste land can be overlooked and added into the cluster.

Priority will be given to people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in setting up a wasteland cluster. The wasteland clusters so constituted should be registered by the Department of Agriculture or Horticulture as Wasteland Cluster Committees under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

The details of the wastelands so registered should be handed over to the Department of Agricultural Engineering for the purpose of constructing a borewell/tube well and the electricity connection or solar power pump sets will be set up by the department, he added.

Further, 200 families have received three coconut saplings per family so far. Fifty-eight village panchayats have received seeds of toor dal, black gram, green gram etc., at the rate of 15 hectares per village panchayat. Further, every village panchayat has been provided with five hand sprayers, battery-operated sprayers each.

Earlier, the Collector inspected the Divisional Revenue Officer’s Office at Usilampatti. He also chaired a taluk-level farmers’ grievance meeting. The Collector inspected the free house pattas allotted for barbers in Chikkampatti village.