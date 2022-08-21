Selection of candidates for Agnipath scheme begins

Special Correspondent NAGERCOIL
August 21, 2022 17:51 IST

Selection of candidates for defence services under the Agnipath scheme commenced at the Anna Stadium, Nagercoil, from the midnight of Sunday. According to the officials, to regulate the applicants and to ensure that the general public was not inconvenienced, the selection process would be held between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily till September 1.

As many as 36,000 applicants from 17 districts including Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchi and among others in Tamil Nadu were expected to be screened by the officials. The candidates have been informed about the documents to be submitted as part of the selection procedure.

A team of senior officers from the Defence services have arrived here from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and other locations. As many as 150 jawans have been deployed to regulate the applicants assembling inside and outside the venue. It is likely that on an average, 3,000 aspirants would be screened.

Media persons were not permitted entry inside the grounds. Only those with valid ID cards and registered candidates were permitted entry.

A senior police officer in Kanniyakumari district said the candidates were informed about the timings and day/date for personal appearance for the screening. Hence, unnecessary crowding would be avoided, he added.

