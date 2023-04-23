April 23, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

From the ensuing academic year, the Madurai Corporation has plans to give training to select students in corporation schools on heritage paintings, said Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth here on Sunday.

She was speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day training programme for the artists that was jointly organised by the Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) Pandyas and Government Museum at the Gandhi Memorial Museum premises.

The Mayor said that she was impressed by the paintings done by the participants, which were displayed at the event. The paintings were lively and each one of them expressed the significance of the art form. These need to be preserved and should be taken forward to the next generation, she said.

Appreciating the members of FoHS, the artists and the officials at the Government Museum, Ms Indrani said that the Corporation of Madurai would utilise their services in imparting training to the students. Apart from the curricula, students should also learn the importance of heritage and conveying it through the art form would be the ideal mode.

Offering felicitation, writer and senior journalist B. Thirumalai said that the efforts of the FoHS to fine tune the skills of participants by well trained artists in the paintings of Pandyas was a good beginning and meaningful exercise. He hoped that these participants would now train others, which would ultimately help preserve the heritage.

Renowned epigraphist V. Vedachalam and Government Museum district curator M. Marudhupandi felicitated. Artist R. Siva and K. T. Gandhirajan, art historian, coordinated the training programme. Sharmila Devadoss, president of FoHS (Central) from Chennai gave an overview on the training-cum-workshop. FoHS Pandyas convenor Arun Vijaay Malli welcomed and co-convenor Ramaa proposed a vote of thanks. The participants were presented with certificates by the organisers.