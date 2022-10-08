Seizure order issued for ₹2 crore worth properties of two ganja accused

ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai District Police have issued order to seize ₹2 crore worth properties belonging to two ganja case accused under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said that seizure order were issued for a house, worth ₹1.1 crore and a two wheeler belonging to an accused, M. Muthu (47) of Madurai in connection with possession of 24 kg ganja. Similarly, a house worth ₹80 lakh of another accused, Gunasekaran, and his relatives worth ₹80 lakh were seized in Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. Gunasekaran was arrested with 810 kg of ganja by Othakadai police.

"We have also written to Nagapattinam Collector to initiate action against the accused who has a fishing right," the SP said.

Madurai District police have so far initiated financial investigation into seven ganja cases. In the last five cases, seizure orders have been issued for ₹8.21 crore worth bank accounts and properties of ganja case accused.

Meanwhile, the district police have initiated proceedings to cancel bail of 25 habitual ganja offenders.

For the first time, 963 kg of ganja seized in eight cases would be destroyed on October 17 at the incinerator in Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district.

Meanwhile, the district police have arrested two gangs of burglars from Madhya Pradesh in connection with 95 sovereigns theft at a house in Melur.

"With a tie-up with Madhya Pradesh police, our team of police from Melur went to Madhya Pradesh and managed to arrest two of the dreaded gangsters. However, the stolen properties could not be recovered as it was with another accused. Efforts are on to nab them and recover the property," he added.

The police have got images of the accused through closed circuit television cameras and collected evidence of their involvement in the crime by tracking their mobile phone signal.

"They are involved in many such crimes in Tamil Nadu," Mr. Shiva Prasad said.