Seized vehicles auctioned for ₹15.92 lakh in Virudhunagar

February 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Fifty two-wheelers and three four-wheelers, which were seized for prohibition-related crimes by Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Virudhunagar district, were auctioned for ₹15.92 lakh here on Monday. A total of 90 bidders took part in the auction held by a team of officials chaired by Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Perumal. Additional Superintendent of Police Somasundaram; Assistant Commissioner of Excise Amirthalingam; District Engineer Muthukumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police-PEW Jeyachandran were present.

