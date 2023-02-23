HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seismograph, accelerographs being installed at Mullaperiyar dam

February 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Seismograph and accelerograph  equipment being installed at Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkadi in Kerala on Thursday.

Seismograph and accelerograph  equipment being installed at Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkadi in Kerala on Thursday.

Work on installation of seismograph and accelerograph equipment at Mullaperiyar dam near Thekkadi is under way.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department bought the equipment at a cost of ₹99.95 crore from National Geographic Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, which is installing them.

After preliminary work taken up at the Main Dam, its gallery and camp colony on Wednesday, the installation work is being carried out by a team of experts, led by NGRI Senior Chief Scientist Vijayaraghavan and Chief Scientist Sekar on Thursday.

While the seismograph would measure tremors, if any, the accelerographs would measure the vibrations caused on the dam structures due to the impact of the tremors. The work is expected to be completed within a fortnight.

The NGRI would get the readings of these equipment at the Hyderabad office. Tamil Nadu WRO has been installing these equipment at major dams, according to its officials.

Executive Engineer (Mullaperiyar dam) J. Sam Irvin, Assistant Executive Engineer T. Kumar, and Assistant Engineers P. Rajagopal, M. Naveen Kumar and A. Muralidharan were present.

Officials from Kerala, including State Irrigation Department Chief Engineer James Wilson, were also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.