Seeman says he received feelers from BJP several times

April 01, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THENI

Claiming that he received feelers on several occasions from the BJP to align with the party, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Monday said that if he had accepted, he mighty have walked away with a fat purse and 10 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Seeking votes in the ‘mike’ symbol for his candidate Madan Jayapalan in Theni, Allinagaram and other segments, he said that every elections the candidates from the Dravidian parties came calling to vote for them. They had no clarity or idea for development of the State. All that they had in their agenda was to make themselves affluent through wrong means after getting elected in such polls.

The NTK, which had fielded its candidates in all Lok Sabha constituencies, were not only learned, but successful in their professions. Having given up their profession, the candidates had come to serve the people in a fair and transparent manner.

“Give us a chance,” he appealed to the voters and assured to give a new meaning to elected representatives in Tamil Nadu.

Attacking the DMK, AIADMK and the AMMK, Mr. Seeman said AMMK candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran was in alliance with the BJP, which was instrumental in putting him behind bars. Likewise, Thanga Tamil Selvan was in the AIADMK and AMMK in the past and was now seeking votes from the DMK. The BJP was keen on creating a rift between various sections in society. The Election Commission of India was dancing the tune of the BJP.

He also took a dig at the BJP for speaking on Katchatheevu issue now. “If the BJP retrieved the Katchatheevu now, before the election, I will support the BJP and canvas for the party.,” he said.

He appealed to the people to vote for the NTK candidates.