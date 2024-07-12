Seeman is making irresponsible, inflammatory speeches, says Minister

Naam Thamizhar Katchi coordinator Seeman is making derogatory comments against late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, members of ‘oppressed castes’ and the followers of different religions with an objective of creating serious law and order problems in the State, Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Ms. Geetha said a political party leader should never encourage his supporters or his party office-bearers from making derogatory remarks against the leaders of other parties. However, Mr. Seeman, who did not have the quality of a leader and was always making contradictory statements, was enjoying and endorsing the disparaging remarks made by a party office-bearer against Karunanidhi.

“When Karunanidhi passed away, Mr. Seeman said in his condolence message that the tireless DMK leader had been a lesson to the future Tamil youths. However, he and his party functionaries are making belittling remarks against Karunanidhi.

Since the Chief Minister is a responsible person, we are exercising extreme restraint and do not retaliate. Only based on a specific complaint, NTK office-bearer Durai Murugan was detained for making derogatory remarks against Karunanidhi,” Ms. Geetha said.

She recalled that Mr. Seeman, who had referred the name of a caste in one of his movies, had regretted earlier that he would not make such blunders in future by referring any caste name. However, he had made the blunder again by referring a caste under the ‘Scheduled Caste’.

The minister justified the arrest of YouTubers ‘Savukku’ Shankar and Felix Gerald as Mr. Seeman, while condemning the DMK government of being intolerant to freedom of speech, had questioned the action taken against them. “Since they had made nauseating remarks against the women police, they are facing legal action based on the complaint from the women constables.

Condemning Mr. Seeman’s remarks against Karunanidhi, Ms. Geetha said the people of Tamil Nadu were very much aware of the achievements of the late Chief Minister towards social justice and his contributions for the welfare of Tamil and Tamils.