ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman calls for economic sanctions against Sri Lanka

Published - November 11, 2024 06:53 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman on Monday urged the Indian government to impose economic sanctions against Sri Lanka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons at Thoothukudi airport, he pointed to the statement by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that Indian fishermen crossing the border illegally would face firm action. “In Sri Lanka, Tamils have been shot and their fishing nets have been destroyed,” he said.

He wondered what other actions and measures that Sri Lanka was going to take against the Tamil fishermen and whether the fishermen did not have the right to carry out fishing in the Indian ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to address the issues, Seeman said the Indian government must impose economic sanctions against Sri Lanka and reclaim Katchatheevu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further stated that certain projects initiated under the AIADMK government were now being completed under the DMK government. “The ‘Rising Sun’ symbol is displayed at the bus stand and they act as though their power is permanent.”

Dravidian politics was created for convenience and survival, he said and re-emphasised that Tamil nationalism and Dravidianism were not the same, he added.

He also expressed concern over using agricultural students for land survey, calling it inappropriate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US