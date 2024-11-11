Seeman calls for economic sanctions against Sri Lanka

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman on Monday urged the Indian government to impose economic sanctions against Sri Lanka.

Speaking to media persons at Thoothukudi airport, he pointed to the statement by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake that Indian fishermen crossing the border illegally would face firm action. “In Sri Lanka, Tamils have been shot and their fishing nets have been destroyed,” he said.

He wondered what other actions and measures that Sri Lanka was going to take against the Tamil fishermen and whether the fishermen did not have the right to carry out fishing in the Indian ocean.

In order to address the issues, Seeman said the Indian government must impose economic sanctions against Sri Lanka and reclaim Katchatheevu.

He further stated that certain projects initiated under the AIADMK government were now being completed under the DMK government. “The ‘Rising Sun’ symbol is displayed at the bus stand and they act as though their power is permanent.”

Dravidian politics was created for convenience and survival, he said and re-emphasised that Tamil nationalism and Dravidianism were not the same, he added.

He also expressed concern over using agricultural students for land survey, calling it inappropriate.