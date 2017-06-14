Seeman, Ameer appear before additional district court

Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman and Director – actor Ameer, facing sedition charges for making inflammatory speech at a meeting organised by the Tamil film industry in support of Sri Lankan Tamils in October 2008, appeared before the Additional district court here on Tuesday.

Case adjourned

After their counsel M Somasundaram cross examined three prosecution witnesses – Thiagarajan, former Inspector of police, Q branch, police short hand writer Chellapandian and Rameswaram Village assistant Karuppiah, Additional District judge D Lingeswaran adjourned the case to June 19.

The prosecution has cited 32 witnesses in the case and barring one to eight witnesses and 32nd witness, all of them have been cross examined, the counsel said.

Of the one to eight, three witnesses were cross examined on Tuesday, he added.

The district unit of the Q branch police had charged Ameer and Seeman on sedition charges for their speeches at the meeting organised in Rameswaram on October 19, 2008.

Trial in 2014

About six years later, the trial in the case commenced in September 2014 with the examination of chief witnesses.

The duo were charged under sections 124 (A) (attempts to bring into hatred or contempt towards the government), 153 (A) (1) (b) (committing any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of IPC and section 13 (1) (b) of the Unlawful activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2004 (unlawful activity).