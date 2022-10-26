Seeking permanent jobs, contract workers of TTPS strike work

A section of the contract workers who reported for duty at Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) on Wednesday morning went on a flash strike, demanding their jobs be made permanent as promised by the DMK in its manifesto for the 2021 Assembly election.

The protesting contract workers said the DMK, in its poll manifesto, promised to make the job permanent for the contract workers working in Tangedco’s generation units across Tamil Nadu for at least 15 years. Hence the over 1,200 contract workers engaged by the TTPS, who were protesting for the past several years urging the State government to make their jobs permanent, supported the DMK. Though the DMK came to power with their support in May 2021, no step had been taken to fulfil its poll promise.

“When the DMK organised ‘Stalin in your constituency’ programme ahead of the Assembly elections, we submitted a petition pressing for this demand. Mr. Stalin promised that he would fulfil our demand within 100 days of assuming office as Chief Minister. It did not happen. We forwarded our petitions to him repeatedly after he became the CM reminding him of the poll promise, but to no avail. Hence, we are striking work and protesting to attract the government’s attention,” they said.

They also demanded payment of wages through banks after increasing their basic salary, besides coverage under social security schemes such as Employees Provident Fund and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

Sources in the TTPS said power generation in the 5X210 MW coal-based thermal power plants would be affected if the strike intensified.