Seek sanction of government before proceeding with construction of library, says High Court

December 06, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Karur Corporation to seek the sanction of the government before proceeding with the construction of a library on Thiruvalluvar playground in Karur.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice L. Victoria Gowri observed that in case the government can grant sanction, there would be no impediment for the authorities to proceed with the construction of the library.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S. Kaviyarasu of Puliyur in Karur district. The petitioner said that the lands in the survey numbers were reserved for a playground. However, the authorities were constructing a library building on the premises of the park without the permission of the government.

The authorities submitted that the construction was being carried out on the same foundation in the place where earlier the Rajalingam Mandram was existing. No additional construction was being put up. The necessary administrative and technical sanction had been obtained, it was submitted.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that Rajalingam Mandram was used by the children coming to the playground to store their bags and playing materials.

The court observed that Section 6 of Tamil Nadu Parks, Playfields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1959, states that no park, playfield or open space specified in the list published under Section 4 or Section 5 shall, except with the previous sanction of the government, be used for any purpose other than the purpose or purposes for which it was used on the date of the coming into force of the Act.

The library building was sought to be constructed on the land. The purpose certainly was a public purpose as a library is not meant for individuals or for a commercial purpose. However, at the same time, the provisions of law will have to be adhered to. The government can grant sanction for construction of a library on the premises, the court observed and disposed of the petition.