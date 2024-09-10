‘Seek counselling to fight off depression, suicidal thoughts’

Those who are battling depression and suicidal thoughts should call the round-the-clock counselling centre on toll-free number 14416 to successfully come out of it, said Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Revathi Balan on Tuesday.

To mark the World Suicide Prevention Day, the medicos and nurses took out an awareness rally which was flagged off by Dr. Revathi. She said awareness events are being organised to help the people overcome suicidal thoughts. “Those who want to have counselling in person may come to the medical college as we have a separate unit for the purpose,” she said.

Medical Superintendent Balasubramanian and Head of Department of General Medicine Mohammed Rafi were present.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.

Dr. Revathi also honoured general medicine students S.V. Aruneeswar and M. Vinayak, who bagged first prize in the quiz competition organised as part of the Continuing Medical Education programme held at Christian Medical College, Vellore, recently. Thirty teams of postgraduate medical students from various parts of the country participated in the quiz competition.