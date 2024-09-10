GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Seek counselling to fight off depression, suicidal thoughts’

Published - September 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Medicos and nurses take out a rally in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Medicos and nurses take out a rally in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Those who are battling depression and suicidal thoughts should call the round-the-clock counselling centre on toll-free number 14416 to successfully come out of it, said Dean of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Revathi Balan on Tuesday.

To mark the World Suicide Prevention Day, the medicos and nurses took out an awareness rally which was flagged off by Dr. Revathi. She said awareness events are being organised to help the people overcome suicidal thoughts. “Those who want to have counselling in person may come to the medical college as we have a separate unit for the purpose,” she said.

 Medical Superintendent Balasubramanian and Head of Department of General Medicine Mohammed Rafi were present.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.

Dr. Revathi also honoured general medicine students S.V. Aruneeswar and M. Vinayak, who bagged first prize in the quiz competition organised as part of the Continuing Medical Education programme held at Christian Medical College, Vellore, recently. Thirty teams of postgraduate medical students from various parts of the country participated in the quiz competition.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.