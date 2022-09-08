Seeds of traditional paddy varieties available

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar

Seeds of traditional paddy varieties of Red Kavuni and Seeraga Samba would be distributed to interested farmers at a subsidised rate.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman said that 1,500 kg of Red Kavuni seed and 1,500 kg of Seeraga Samba seed that were produced at Government Seed Farm at Devadanam in Virudhunagar district were stocked in all block-level agricultural extension centres.

The price of both the varieties of the paddy is Rs. 25 a kg for which 50% subsidy would be given. A maximum of 20 kg of seeds for an acre per farmer would be given with subsidy.

Interested farmers can approach the nearest Agriculture Extension Centre for buying the seeds of traditional varieties of paddy.