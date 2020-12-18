Madurai

Seed balls and saplings distributed

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani distributes saplings to villagers of Kavanur during an event held at Yadava College in Madurai on Friday.  

Madurai

The Department of English of Yadava College organised an event on Friday to distribute seed balls and saplings to the villagers of Kavanur.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani participated in the event and distributed saplings to K. Dass, president of Kavanur panchayat.

The Head of the Department of English D. Geetha said that Kavanur village was adopted by the department as part of the extension activities of the department. A total of 200 seed balls and 100 saplings were distributed. Around 25 villagers of Kavanur were present.

College Principal (in-charge) M. Sekar, and College Director (Self- finance courses) N. Sankar participated.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 8:56:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/seed-balls-and-saplings-distributed/article33367054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY