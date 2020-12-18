Seed balls and saplings distributed

Madurai

The Department of English of Yadava College organised an event on Friday to distribute seed balls and saplings to the villagers of Kavanur.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani participated in the event and distributed saplings to K. Dass, president of Kavanur panchayat.

The Head of the Department of English D. Geetha said that Kavanur village was adopted by the department as part of the extension activities of the department. A total of 200 seed balls and 100 saplings were distributed. Around 25 villagers of Kavanur were present.

College Principal (in-charge) M. Sekar, and College Director (Self- finance courses) N. Sankar participated.